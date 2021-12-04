OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,500 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the October 31st total of 664,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,557.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS:OMVJF opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.32. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.96.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

