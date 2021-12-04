OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Short Interest Update

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:OCFT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.25.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.