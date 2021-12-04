Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.81. 216,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,051. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $442.04 million, a P/E ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OOMA. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

