Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Cut to D at TheStreet

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Optibase stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Optibase has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Get Optibase alerts:

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Optibase had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter.

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Optibase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optibase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.