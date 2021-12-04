OptiNose, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for OptiNose in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.95). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

OPTN opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter worth $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

