Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $10.18 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 309.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in PulteGroup by 39.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 29.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

