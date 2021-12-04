Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $118.73 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $118,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,173.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,420.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3,416.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

