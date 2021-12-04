Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK opened at $246.87 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.43 and a 200-day moving average of $263.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.