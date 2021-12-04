Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $8.03 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,153,000 after buying an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,697,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $679.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $700.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $724.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.21.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

