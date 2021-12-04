Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,423 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after purchasing an additional 980,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $97,568,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $306,617,000 after purchasing an additional 556,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841,114 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $628,829,000 after purchasing an additional 496,697 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Truist cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total transaction of $440,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,733 shares of company stock worth $39,409,611 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $155.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.88. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

