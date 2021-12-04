Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

NYSE:ARW opened at $122.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.78 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.