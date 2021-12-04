Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities raised their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,713.24.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,114.44 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,405.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2,305.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

