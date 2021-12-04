Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 906 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 40,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 758.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

TT opened at $193.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.39. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $137.08 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.