Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $83.70 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $80.92 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $91.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.