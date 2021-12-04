O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Short Interest Down 31.3% in November

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,300 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the October 31st total of 916,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $659.18. The stock had a trading volume of 467,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,498. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $634.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.89. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $669.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 116,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

