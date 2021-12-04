Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Short Interest Update

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OGN traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. 2,416,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,801. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

