Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Short Interest Update

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
OGN traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. 2,416,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,801. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
