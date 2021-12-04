Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.08, but opened at $17.89. Orion Engineered Carbons shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 1,282 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak bought 2,500 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The business had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,596,000 after acquiring an additional 731,827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 297.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 420,691 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at $7,244,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at $6,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

