OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

OSB Group (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 76.52% from the stock’s previous close.

OSB has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.35) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.35) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.43) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 545.83 ($7.13).

OSB stock opened at GBX 511 ($6.68) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 500.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 486.66. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 361.60 ($4.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 523 ($6.83).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

