Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNGTF opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

RNGTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

