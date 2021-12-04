Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Major Shareholder Krishna Kantheti Sells 68,597 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 68,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $454,112.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Krishna Kantheti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Krishna Kantheti sold 89,661 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $562,174.47.

NYSE OUST opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ouster during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 132.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 165.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

