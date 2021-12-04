Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28.

In other news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian acquired 16,000,000 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

