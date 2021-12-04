Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

In related news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 88.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

