Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034 over the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $582,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.