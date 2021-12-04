Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Oxford Metrics stock opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.59 million and a P/E ratio of 57.50. Oxford Metrics has a one year low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 132 ($1.72).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

