Oxygen (OXY) Hits Market Cap of $103.68 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00003368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $103.68 million and $1.85 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 123.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,263,847 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

