Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 451 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in DocuSign by 13.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.85.

Shares of DOCU opened at $135.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.51 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.62.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

