Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP opened at $290.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.83 and a twelve month high of $312.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.10.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.