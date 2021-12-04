PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.94

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.94 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 18601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.22.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,807 shares of company stock worth $9,762,640. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

