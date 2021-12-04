Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.68 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.630-$1.660 EPS.

PANW traded down $14.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $520.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,910,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,745. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $508.52 and a 200 day moving average of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $296.92 and a 1 year high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised Palo Alto Networks to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $576.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,245 shares of company stock worth $33,797,801 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

