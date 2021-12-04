Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 3,996 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.1% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $207.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.29 and a beta of 1.61. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.