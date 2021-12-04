Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55,082 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

