Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,141,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,934,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,373,000 after buying an additional 152,392 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth approximately $7,273,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,660.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 115,623 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOF opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.244 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

