Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 25.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

ATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of ATI opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

