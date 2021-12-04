Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.43% of Hibbett Sports worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.5% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 47,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $69.08 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

