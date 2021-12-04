Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.87

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 2219220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -164.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1,359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after buying an additional 4,046,200 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 156,647 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.