Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLC. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.19.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$39.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.70. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$27.15 and a 52 week high of C$42.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

In other news, Director Paul G. Smith bought 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$40.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,171.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$521,577.90. Also, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total transaction of C$44,953.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$172,334.57. Insiders acquired a total of 1,665 shares of company stock valued at $67,720 in the last quarter.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.