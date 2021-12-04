Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $365.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report sales of $365.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.00 million to $369.90 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $360.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKOH shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 76,536 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter worth about $513,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PKOH traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.26. 21,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,847. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.88 million, a P/E ratio of -163.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -384.62%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.