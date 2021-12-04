Patron (PAT) Price Tops $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Patron has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $7,462.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00040898 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00235490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

