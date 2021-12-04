Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.13

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 882903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $797.40 million, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Paya by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

