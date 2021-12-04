Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) CEO Raul Jr. Villar Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Paycor HCM Inc has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYCR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

