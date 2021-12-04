Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) CEO Raul Jr. Villar Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Paycor HCM Inc has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
