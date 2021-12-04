PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Raised by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $39,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PayPal by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $183.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.83 and a 200 day moving average of $262.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

