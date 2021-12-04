PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.25). PDS Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

PDSB traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 602,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.46. PDS Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

