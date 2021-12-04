Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading 6.7% Higher

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $45.08. 134,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,445,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Europe dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,926 shares of company stock worth $27,033,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after purchasing an additional 312,045 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,290,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,565,000 after purchasing an additional 384,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,577,000 after purchasing an additional 769,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

