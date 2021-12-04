Pendragon (LON:PDG) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Pendragon (LON:PDG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Pendragon from GBX 28 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Pendragon alerts:

LON:PDG opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.61. The company has a market cap of £300.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.72. Pendragon has a one year low of GBX 10.36 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 21.90 ($0.29).

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.