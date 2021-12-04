PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 101.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.7%.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $502.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

