Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Pennon Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Pennon Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pennon Group has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of PEGRY stock opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

