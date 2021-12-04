Personal Wealth Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 446,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,784,000 after purchasing an additional 435,324 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $79.62.

