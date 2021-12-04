Personal Wealth Partners Sells 1,039 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Personal Wealth Partners reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $148.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.03 and a 12 month high of $155.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.15 and its 200-day moving average is $149.73.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

