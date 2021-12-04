Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Down 9.8% on Insider Selling

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s share price fell 9.8% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.02. 17,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 652,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Specifically, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSNL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $548.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Personalis by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Personalis by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Personalis by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Personalis by 1,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

