PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.74 million, a P/E ratio of -49.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mccord Christensen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PetIQ by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 38.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PetIQ by 433.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 123.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 261,403 shares during the period.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

